Buhari’s Levity Emboldening Boko Haram Terrorists, Nigerian Cleric Tells United States President, Trump

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 25, 2020

 

A Nigerian Christian leader, Pastor Adewale Giwa, has told President of the United States, Donald Trump, that President Muhammadu Buhari’s levity was emboldening Boko Haram insurgents to wreak havoc in the country.

The pastor said this in a letter to Trump where he asked him to save Nigeria from chaos.

He said, “These terrorists are being tagged ‘repentant Boko Haram members’ and the Federal Government is now treating them like kings.

“The good people of Nigeria, especially Christians, have continued to pray for God’s intervention against terrorism in Nigeria, but it seems that the more we pray, the more the activities of the deadly group known as Boko Haram persist due to inability of the government under President Muhammadu Buhari to do the needful.

“Boko Haram is enriching itself via the millions of dollars thus far paid to it by the Nigerian Government in form of ransom payments. It is no longer news that terrorism has become a lucrative business under the leadership of Mr Buhari. The approach of the Nigerian Government in handling the issue of Boko Haram with levity has further given the group power to continue with its nefarious activities,

“Presently, the Nigerian Senate is proposing to establish an agency that could further take good care of them. A few weeks into the new year, precisely on January 19, the Islamic group released a video of a child who looked to be around 10 years old executing a Christian man in Borno, Nigeria. As if it was not enough, a few days later, on January 22, a Nigerian pastor, Rev. Lawan Andimi, was beheaded by Boko Haram militants.

“Today, Boko Haram appears to be on the rise again as it continues to kill innocent Nigerians consistently.

“One could have thought that President Buhari, being a former General in the army, could be able to defeat this groups, but all he keeps promising Nigeria is to exercise patience while Boko Haram continues to kill the people.

“Mr President (Trump), it is now glaring that Nigeria’s situation has gone beyond prayers, but all we need now is to cry out for help since our government has failed us. It is evident that Boko Haram has overpowered Buhari and his security personnel. We can no longer fold our arms and watch our people being killed. The deadly group has grown wings under the administration of Buhari.

“I write to beg you on behalf of the good people of Nigeria to save us from these terrorist groups.”

SaharaReporters, New York

