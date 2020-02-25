Man Stabs Friend’s Five-year-old Son To Death In Adamawa

The incident is said to have taken place last Friday when Pwadon spent the night at his friend’s house.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 25, 2020

 

A 35-year-old man, John Pwadon, is currently in police net for stabbing his friend's five-year-old son to death in Yola, Adamawa State.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed to SaharaReporters that Pwadon had confessed to the crime.

The incident is said to have taken place last Friday when Pwadon spent the night at his friend’s house.

While waiting for breakfast in the living room, he was reported to have grabbed the child named David Tarfa and stabbed him with a knife on the neck.

Narrating how it all happened, father of the victim, Stephen, said his child's murderer visited their home after five years of last seeing each other.

Stephen said, “He has been my friend for the past 10 years but we've not seen for at least five years. 

“He came visiting last Friday and we accommodated him just the way anybody would to a respected old friend.

“The next morning, he was with my kids watching cartoon in the living room because it was their midterm break, so they didn't go to school.

“My wife was in the kitchen preparing breakfast and I was in the bedroom when my daughter’s screams caught our attention.

“I and my wife ran to the living room to find John stabbing my son repeatedly on his neck.

“I managed to wrestle him down but it was too late, my son was already dead then.”

After the boy’s burial on Tuesday, our correspondent gathered that Pwadon had only returned to Yola after the ban on commercial motorcycles in Lagos where he had resided all along. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

52-YEAR OLD MAN ARRESTED FOR DEFLOWERING STEPDAUGHTER WITH MOTHER'S APPROVAL
CRIME VIDEO: Nigerian Man Rapes Stepdaughter, Preps Her For Porn Film, Prostitution In Italy
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
CRIME Mobile Court Finds 57 Drivers Guilty Of Breaking Traffic Rules
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Anxiety As CCT Postpones Judgement On Onnoghen
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
CRIME Policemen Should Undergo Mental Assessment Immediately, Group Tells IGP
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
CRIME Young Couple Sell Their Six-Hour-Old Baby For N850,000
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
CRIME NHRC: In Most Cases, Police Lie About Sanctioning Officers Guilty Of Extra-judicial Killings
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics National Security Adviser, Monguno, Shuns Meeting With Service Chiefs After Leaked Memo Indicating Buhari Not In Charge
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion RIP Justin Fashanu By Tony Ademiluyi
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Buhari’s Levity Emboldening Boko Haram Terrorists, Nigerian Cleric Tells United States President, Trump
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion North Has Destroyed Itself, Destroyed Nigeria, Separation Is Only Way Forward! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sex Sex: Man Dies In Onitsha Hotel After Taking Performance-enhancing Drugs
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kaduna Assembly Speaker Resigns
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Air Strike Kills Boko Haram’s ‘Chief Judge’ In Lake Chad
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Two Sides of El-Rufai's Mouth By Yinka Odumakin
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Iranian Minister Infected With Coronavirus
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
International Nigerian Embassy Owes United Kingdom Government £7.1m
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Anxiety As Court Finds Olisa Metuh Guilty Of Three More Counts In N400m Money Laundering Trial
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Boko Haram How Boko Haram Insurgents Threw Toddler Into Burning Vehicle —Marwa
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad