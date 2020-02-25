Man Stabs Friend’s Five-year-old Son To Death In Adamawa

A 35-year-old man, John Pwadon, is currently in police net for stabbing his friend's five-year-old son to death in Yola, Adamawa State.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed to SaharaReporters that Pwadon had confessed to the crime.

The incident is said to have taken place last Friday when Pwadon spent the night at his friend’s house.

While waiting for breakfast in the living room, he was reported to have grabbed the child named David Tarfa and stabbed him with a knife on the neck.

Narrating how it all happened, father of the victim, Stephen, said his child's murderer visited their home after five years of last seeing each other.

Stephen said, “He has been my friend for the past 10 years but we've not seen for at least five years.

“He came visiting last Friday and we accommodated him just the way anybody would to a respected old friend.

“The next morning, he was with my kids watching cartoon in the living room because it was their midterm break, so they didn't go to school.

“My wife was in the kitchen preparing breakfast and I was in the bedroom when my daughter’s screams caught our attention.

“I and my wife ran to the living room to find John stabbing my son repeatedly on his neck.

“I managed to wrestle him down but it was too late, my son was already dead then.”

After the boy’s burial on Tuesday, our correspondent gathered that Pwadon had only returned to Yola after the ban on commercial motorcycles in Lagos where he had resided all along.