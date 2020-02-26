Bill Seeking Immunity For Nigerian Lawmakers Passes Second Reading At National Assembly

If passed into law, it would be difficult to prosecute indicted lawmakers while in office.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 26, 2020

A bill seeking to grant immunity on members of both states and federal legislature has passed second reading at the House of Representatives.

The bill seeks to alter Section 308 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to extend immunity to cover presiding officers of legislative institutions.

It was sponsored by Olusegun Odebunmi, lawmaker representing Ogo-Oluwa/Surulere Federal Constituency of Oyo State. 

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said he was not in support of the bill and would only agree to it if it was proposed to take effect from 2023.

The lawmakers later resolved that the bill should be pushed to Nigerians through a public hearing to accept or reject it.

