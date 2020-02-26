How Metuh Tried To Humiliate Me —Justice Abang

Metuh, former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, was convicted alongside his company for fraud to the tune of N400m.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 26, 2020

Justice Okon Abang, the presiding judge that sentenced Olisa Metuh to jail, has narrated how the convict and his team of lawyers attempted to humiliate him during the course of hearing the case.

Metuh, former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, was convicted alongside his company for fraud to the tune of N400m.

Justice Abang said the convict unlawfully got funds from the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

Metuh had lost in his bid to make Abang recuse himself from the trial.

He had said the judge, who was his mate at the Nigerian Law School, was hostile to him.  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sentences Olisa Metuh To Seven Years In Prison Over N400m Money Laundering Case 0 Comments 19 Hours Ago

But at the court on Tuesday, Abang said he did his best for Metuh but he had to act without fear of favour.

He said, “I cannot state all the negative things I passed through in this matter. 

“The convict and his counsel, especially Emeka Etiaba (SAN) and Ikpeazu (SAN), used every opportunity open to them to humiliate the court, writing hopeless, reckless and frivolous petitions against the court.

“They even took the matter to the international press. The day the first convict fell down, it was aired on CNN just to have unmerited sympathy, portraying the court in bad light.

"It was only God that used my immediate family to sustain me throughout the four years of hostility coming from the team of lawyers.

“It was only a few weeks to the end of the proceedings that the convict and his team of lawyers began to defend him in court. Before then, they had thoroughly humiliated me just because I discharged my function without fear or favour.

“I have forgiven the first convict and if there is anything within my powers to do, I will do. I have also forgiven Emeka Etiaba (SAN) that took this matter against my person for doing nothing. I have forgiven Ikpeazu (SAN) too that maltreated me during this period of hostility.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics National Security Adviser, Monguno, Shuns Meeting With Service Chiefs After Leaked Memo Indicating Buhari Not In Charge
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Buhari’s Levity Emboldening Boko Haram Terrorists, Nigerian Cleric Tells United States President, Trump
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Former Maritime Agency Boss, Buba Galadima, Accuses AMCON Of Witch-hunt After Property Takeover
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Money Laundering: Court Adjourns Trial Of Former Nigerian Minister, Usman, Until Wednesday
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kaduna Assembly Speaker Resigns
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics EFCC Invites Kano Lawmaker Over N1.5bn Constituency Project
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics National Security Adviser, Monguno, Shuns Meeting With Service Chiefs After Leaked Memo Indicating Buhari Not In Charge
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Buhari’s Levity Emboldening Boko Haram Terrorists, Nigerian Cleric Tells United States President, Trump
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Electronics Commission Announces Monthly Fee For Nigerians Without Electricity Meters
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Air Strike Kills Boko Haram’s ‘Chief Judge’ In Lake Chad
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Former Maritime Agency Boss, Buba Galadima, Accuses AMCON Of Witch-hunt After Property Takeover
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion RIP Justin Fashanu By Tony Ademiluyi
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
International Nigerian Embassy Owes United Kingdom Government £7.1m
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Money Laundering: Court Adjourns Trial Of Former Nigerian Minister, Usman, Until Wednesday
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus Spreads To More Countries, Causes Deaths, Fear
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Iranian Minister Infected With Coronavirus
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kaduna Assembly Speaker Resigns
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Sex Sex: Man Dies In Onitsha Hotel After Taking Performance-enhancing Drugs
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad