How Metuh Tried To Humiliate Me —Justice Abang

Justice Okon Abang, the presiding judge that sentenced Olisa Metuh to jail, has narrated how the convict and his team of lawyers attempted to humiliate him during the course of hearing the case.

Metuh, former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, was convicted alongside his company for fraud to the tune of N400m.

Justice Abang said the convict unlawfully got funds from the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

Metuh had lost in his bid to make Abang recuse himself from the trial.

He had said the judge, who was his mate at the Nigerian Law School, was hostile to him.

But at the court on Tuesday, Abang said he did his best for Metuh but he had to act without fear of favour.

He said, “I cannot state all the negative things I passed through in this matter.

“The convict and his counsel, especially Emeka Etiaba (SAN) and Ikpeazu (SAN), used every opportunity open to them to humiliate the court, writing hopeless, reckless and frivolous petitions against the court.

“They even took the matter to the international press. The day the first convict fell down, it was aired on CNN just to have unmerited sympathy, portraying the court in bad light.

"It was only God that used my immediate family to sustain me throughout the four years of hostility coming from the team of lawyers.

“It was only a few weeks to the end of the proceedings that the convict and his team of lawyers began to defend him in court. Before then, they had thoroughly humiliated me just because I discharged my function without fear or favour.

“I have forgiven the first convict and if there is anything within my powers to do, I will do. I have also forgiven Emeka Etiaba (SAN) that took this matter against my person for doing nothing. I have forgiven Ikpeazu (SAN) too that maltreated me during this period of hostility.”