JUST IN: Soldier Kills Four Colleagues, Self In Borno

The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 26, 2020

A Nigerian soldier serving at Army Super Camp 15 located at Malam Fatori, Borno State, has killed four of his colleagues in Borno State.

The unnamed soldier also killed himself after committing the act.

Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, revealed this on Wednesday evening.

Musa said that the incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday.

He said, “A corporal of the Nigerian Army serving at Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Army Super Camp 15, Malam Fatori, went berserk in early hours of February 26, 2020 and opened fire, killing four of his colleagues before shooting himself. 

“Two of his colleagues were also injured during the incident and are currently in stable condition in our hospital in Maiduguri.”

He added that investigation into the case had begun to determine circumstances leading to the killings.

