Maina’s Drivers Petition Police Over Threat To Life By Him, Wife

Maina in court

Abdul Ibrahim and Ibrahim Muhammad, former drivers to Abdulrasheed Maina, ex-Chairman of Pension Reform Task Team, have written a letter of complaint to the Nigeria Police Force over threat to life and intimidation by Maina and his wife, Laila.

The drivers, in the letter addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State, by their lawyers, claimed that Maina, currently remanded at Kuje Correctional Centre, has been issuing death threats to them for granting an interview to operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in the ongoing case against him.

Maina is currently standing trial on a 12-count charge of money laundering to the tune of over N2bn preferred against him by the EFCC.

The duo of Ibrahim and Muhammad said that sequel to the arrest of Maina, they were apprehended by the EFCC, detained and interrogated.

They however, raised the alarm that after speaking with the anti-graft agency, they had received death threats from Maina’s family.

They also said that the police was used to intimidate their relatives and that they had been forced to go into hiding to remain alive.

The letter reads, “Sequel to the release of the complainants, they began to receive series of threats to life, contempt and ridicule.

“Sometimes in December 2019, the second suspect (Maina’s wife), called the attention of Ibrahim and threatened to deal with him because he had become a traitor by pinpointing her husband’s property and cars to EFCC operatives.

“On January 24, 2020 around 11:00pm, Ibrahim received a phone call from a restricted number threatening to kill him wherever he was found.

“On January 27, 2020 around 7:00pm, the private security of Maina went to Ibrahim’s house and asked his whereabouts.

“Both complainants feel intimidated and fear for their lives.

“We urge you to thoroughly investigate this matter with a view to apprehending the suspects and bring them to justice.”

