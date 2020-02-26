Nigerian Senate Fixes Date For Public Hearing On Anti-Social Media Bill

The bill, since its introduction, has been under scrutiny from Nigerians, who have expressed displeasure at its emergence.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 26, 2020

The Nigerian Senate has fixed March 9, 2020 for a public hearing on the bill to regulate social media usage in Nigeria.

The bill titled ‘Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulations Bill, 2019’, which was sponsored by Senator Mohammed Musa, is on course to become a law in the country.

Chairman of Senate Committee on Judiciary and Legal Matters, Opeyemi Bamidele, made the announcement on Wednesday.

As part of the public hearing, stakeholders and interested members are requested to submit 20 hard copies and a soft copy of their memoranda to the committee's secretariat before March 6.

