BREAKING: Nigeria Confirms First Case Of Coronavirus, Issues Safety Advisory

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control made the revelation on Friday morning.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 27, 2020

The Nigerian Government has confirmed the first case of Coronavirus in the country.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control made the revelation on Friday morning.

In a statement, the agency said, "The Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed a Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case in Lagos State, Nigeria. 
"The case, which was confirmed on the 27th of February 2020, is the first case to be reported in Nigeria since the beginning of the outbreak in China in January 2020. 



"The case is an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and returned from Milan, Italy to Lagos, Nigeria on the 25th of February 2020. He was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, part of the Laboratory Network of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control. The patient is clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos." 

Egypt and Algeria are other African countries that have recorded cases of the deadly virus that has claimed over 2,000 lives across the world since first breaking out in Wuhan, China. 

SaharaReporters, New York

