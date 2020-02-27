Chinese Residents In Lagos Test Negative To Coronavirus

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, has disclosed that some Chinese citizens tested for Coronavirus disease came out negative.

Abayomi disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

He said, “The likelihood of COVID-19 infection in this particular patient was very low and the conclusion of investigations and sophisticated testing confirmed that no case of Coronavirus exists in Lagos State till date.

“I would like to reassure Lagosians that our vigilance levels are very high and we are putting more measures in place to safeguard the state.

“The Ministry of Health’s attention was drawn to a suspected case of Coronavirus at Reddington Hospital, a private health facility located at Ikeja but from our investigations we gathered that a Chinese citizen who arrived Nigeria from China seven weeks ago was presented at Reddington Hospital yesterday (Wednesday) complaining about fever.

“The hospital in keeping with the advisory we earlier issued, correctly maintained a high index of suspicion, isolated the patient and reported the case to the ministry.

“We took up the case, transferred the patient to the State Isolation Unit at the Mainland hospital which is our specialised infectious disease hospital. His blood samples were taken to the Virology laboratory for analysis and it came out negative.”