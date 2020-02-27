Coronavirus: Nigerians In Chinese City, Wuhan, Get Financial Support From Government

Nigerians in Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly Coronavirus, have received over N12m from the government as welfare package.

According to a statement by Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, the money was part of various interventions by government to see to the safety of citizens based in China.

Signed by Head, Media Relations of NIDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the commission said in appreciation of the gift, Nigerians in China sent a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari to thank him.

Recall that Nigerians in Wuhan had earlier cried out to the government to rescue them from the city where several deaths caused by the virus had been recorded.

The disease has killed over 2,000 around the world and has already found its way to two African countries already – Egypt and Algeria – raising fears it could get to the continent's most populous nation where screening at borders and health facilities are porous.