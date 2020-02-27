Coronavirus: Nigerians In Chinese City, Wuhan, Get Financial Support From Government

Recall that Nigerians in Wuhan had earlier cried out to the government to rescue them from the city where several deaths caused by the virus had been recorded.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 27, 2020

 

Nigerians in Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly Coronavirus, have received over N12m from the government as welfare package.

According to a statement by Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, the money was part of various interventions by government to see to the safety of citizens based in China.

Signed by Head, Media Relations of NIDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the commission said in appreciation of the gift, Nigerians in China sent a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari to thank him.  See Also Education Don’t Abandon Us, Nigerian Students In Chinese City, Wuhan, Cry Out 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

The disease has killed over 2,000 around the world and has already found its way to two African countries already – Egypt and Algeria – raising fears it could get to the continent’s most populous nation where screening at borders and health facilities are porous.  See Also News Letter To President Buhari: Urgent Request For Evacuation Of Nigerians Stranded In Wuhan, China By Ayodeji Idowu 0 Comments 2 Weeks Ago

 

SaharaReporters, New York

