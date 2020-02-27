JUST IN: Ambode’s Suit To Stop Lagos Assembly From Probing Him Dismissed By Court

A suit by former Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, seeking an injunction to restrain the state’s House of Assembly from probing him, has been dismissed by a high court in the state.

The legislators had signified intentions to probe the former governor over the purchase of 820 buses meant to boost public transportation in the state, hence his decision to approach the court to stop that move.

Justice Yetunde Adesanya of the Lagos High Court on Thursday in her ruling held that court lacked the jurisdiction to stop the lawmakers from proceeding with the probe.