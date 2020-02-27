Nigerian Government Explains Why Boko Haram Targets Christians

The Nigerian Government has explained why it thinks terror group, Boko Haram, targets Christians across the country during its deadly raids.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the terrorists were targeting Christians and their communities in order to trigger religious war in Nigeria.

He said, “The insurgents have apparently changed their strategy. They have started targeting Christians and Christian villages for a specific reason, which is to trigger a religious war and throw the nation into chaos.

“Apparently, they have realised how emotive and divisive religion can be when exploited by unscrupulous persons.”