Student Drowns Hours After Matriculation

The student, Barnabas Otu, who just gained admission into the Department of Urban and Regional Planning under the Faculty of Environmental Sciences, did his matriculation on Monday, February 24, 2020.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 27, 2020

 

The Cross River University of Technology has confirmed that one of its new students drowned in a swimming pool hours after his matriculation.

According to reports, the incident occurred at Orange Resort, Akai Efa in Calabar Municipality Local Government Area, where the victim and other students had gone to celebrate their successful matriculation.

Public Relations Officer of CRUTECH, Onen Onen, said, “The information is true, but I don’t have many details now because I travelled, when I come back, I am going to compile a report on that.”


 

