WHO Declares Nigeria Country With Highest Tuberculosis Cases In Africa

The World Health Organisation has ranked Nigeria as the country with highest cases of tuberculosis in Africa.

The country however, ranked 10th in countries with tuberculosis globally.

Representative of WHO in Nigeria, Tereza Kasaeva, made the disclosure when she led a delegation of the United Nations Programming Mission on a visit to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the National Assembly, Abuja.

She said that tuberculosis was responsible for over 1.5 million deaths annually.

She also called on the Nigerian Government to make additional investments in primary health care services through urgent interventions by the National Assembly.