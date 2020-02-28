Car Theft: Court Grants Musician, Iyanya, N20m Bail

Justice Mobolanle Okikiolu-Ighile of the Igbosere High Court in Lagos has granted a bail of N20m to Nigerian musician, Iyanya Mbuk, over a case of alleged car theft.

The judge, in her ruling on Thursday, said that Iyanya must provide a surety in like sum.

Iyanya was dragged before the court by the Special Fraud Unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

The musician was accused of conversion of a vehicle to his own.

The offence, according to the police, was contrary to sections 278(1)(b), and 279(1)(2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011, and punishable under Section 285(10) of the same law.

Justice Mobolanle Okikiolu-Ighile, while granting Iyanya bail, said, “I have perused the affidavit and the counter-affidavit of the parties; there is a prima facie case of criminal conversion against him.

“However, there is nothing to show that the defendant will interfere with the proceedings of this case and nothing to show that he will jump bail if granted.

“Bail is, therefore, granted to the defendant in the sum of N20m with one surety in like sum.”

She ordered that the surety should have a landed property in Lagos and possess its certificate of occupancy.

The judge adjourned the case until May 27 for trial.