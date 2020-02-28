Coronavirus: Abuja Residents Scramble For Face Mask, Hand Sanitisers As Pharmacies Inflate Prices

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 28, 2020

A pharmacy in Abuja SaharaReporters Media


Following the confirmation of the first case of the deadly Coronavirus in Lagos State, there has been a mad rush for face masks and hand sanitisers in Abuja, leading to the scarcity of the items. 

The news of the first case has sent shivers down the spine of many residents in Abuja.

Checks by SaharaReporters on Friday revealed that many pharmacies had run out of face masks and hand sanitisers. 

Also, those, who have the products are now making more than double the previous amount as one face mask now sell for N500 instead of N100.

Also, hand sanitisers now sell for  N1,500 and N3000 for smaller and bigger sizes respectively.

A pharmacist, who spoke to our correspondent, said there was a rush in  demand for those items following the confirmation of an Italian citizen infected with the virus. 

A visit to a Chinese restaurant called  Sinoni' and located at Garki area 11, showed that they were already experiencing low patronage due to the origin of the virus being China.  A Chinese restaurant in Abuja SaharaReporters Media

Many Nigerians have blamed government officials for not being proactive in their preparedness for the virus despite claims and assurances by the Minister of Health,  Osagie Ehanire, and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.
See Also PUBLIC HEALTH EXPOSED: Italian Who Brought Coronavirus To Lagos Visited Ogun State 0 Comments 7 Hours Ago

