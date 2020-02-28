Coronavirus: Abuja Residents Scramble For Face Mask, Hand Sanitisers As Pharmacies Inflate Prices

A pharmacy in Abuja



Following the confirmation of the first case of the deadly Coronavirus in Lagos State, there has been a mad rush for face masks and hand sanitisers in Abuja, leading to the scarcity of the items.

The news of the first case has sent shivers down the spine of many residents in Abuja.

Checks by SaharaReporters on Friday revealed that many pharmacies had run out of face masks and hand sanitisers.

Also, hand sanitisers now sell for N1,500 and N3000 for smaller and bigger sizes respectively.

A pharmacist, who spoke to our correspondent, said there was a rush in demand for those items following the confirmation of an Italian citizen infected with the virus.

A visit to a Chinese restaurant called Sinoni' and located at Garki area 11, showed that they were already experiencing low patronage due to the origin of the virus being China. A Chinese restaurant in Abuja

Many Nigerians have blamed government officials for not being proactive in their preparedness for the virus despite claims and assurances by the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

