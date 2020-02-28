Coronavirus: Nigerian Government Releases Numbers To Call For Persons Who Suspect Being Infected

Nigeria's Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has provided emergency hotlines for citizens to call if they feel unwell or have been outside the country in the last 14 days.
Nigeria recorded its first confirmed case of Coronavirus on Friday after an Italian came into the country with the deadly disease.
In a post on Twitter, the minister said, “Nigerians are advised to follow these tips, and if you feel unwell and have been outside the country in the last 14 days or if you suspect a case, report to: @FMoHNigeria, 0909 299 6283, 0809 555 3232, @NCDCgov, 0708 711 0839WhatsApp, 0809 955 5577 SMS, toll free: 0800 970 0000-0010.”
