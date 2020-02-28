Coronavirus: This Is Not Time To Fear, Says WHO

Nigeria recorded its first case on Friday in a patient, who recently returned from Italy, one of the countries worst hit by the infection apart from China.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 28, 2020

Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

The World Health Organisation has admonished people not to entertain fear but get accurate information on how to protect themselves against Coronavirus. 

The global health organisation had earlier listed Nigeria as one of the high risk countries for the virus. 

However, head of the organisation, Tedros Ghebreyesus, called for calm, saying the outbreak had reached a “decisive point” and has “pandemic potential”.

“It’s what’s happening in the rest of the world that’s now our greatest concern,” Tedros said.

“We are actually in a very delicate situation in which the outbreak can go in any direction based on how we handle it,” he said.

“This is not a time for fear. This is a time for taking action to prevent infection and save lives now,” he added.

SaharaReporters, New York

