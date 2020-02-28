EXCLUSIVE: How Italian Coronavirus Patient Had Contact With Several Persons In Ogun State Before Being Moved To Lagos Hospital

Facts have emerged on how the Italian infected with Coronavirus found his way into Nigeria.

Fresh information gathered by SaharaReporters on Friday indicated that the European came into Nigeria through Turkish Airlines on Monday, February 24, 2020 around 9:40pm as against February 25 claimed by the Lagos and Nigerian governments.

The Italian is said not to have shown any signs of being infected with the virus at the time of his entry into the country but developed fever and body aches the next day when he visited Lafarge at Ewekoro, Ogun State.

He was thereafter taken to the company’s clinic that evening and was placed under observation while the Ogun State Government was notified of his situation. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Confirms First Case Of Coronavirus, Issues Safety Advisory

The decision to move the Italian to Lagos was soon hatched following the non-existence of a facility to handle his case in Ogun.

According to findings by SaharaReporters, the ambulance used to convey the man to Lagos was not from the infection control centre in Lagos as claimed by the state government but from another clinic in Sagamu, Ogun State.

The driver, who drove the Italian to Lagos, was exposed to him for at least five hours and was not isolated or quarantined but allowed to go home.

As a result of this, he was also exposed to several other person and heightened the risk of the virus spreading further.

A source at Lafarge, a cement manufacturer in Ogun, told SaharaReporters that, “I am just concerned about the primary contacts. See Also PUBLIC HEALTH EXPOSED: Italian Who Brought Coronavirus To Lagos Visited Ogun State

“The man (driver) is back here now, there are no plans of taking him into isolation

“The health care providers were not also isolated.

“The driver was allowed to go home, claiming he didn’t break any protocol when he delivered the man.

“The company tried to smuggle the Italian out of Lagos by air by pretending that he had Malaria.

“There are so many persons that had been exposed to the index case and if these people are not found and quarantined, we could be in big trouble.”