EXPOSED: Italian Who Brought Coronavirus To Lagos Visited Ogun State

Further details on the itinerary of the Italian citizen, who brought Coronavirus into Lagos State, has emerged.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 28, 2020

According to the new information shared by Commissioner for Health in Ogun State, Tomi Coker, the patient also visited the state before being taken to the hospital.

Coker said the Italian visited a manufacturing company in Ewekoro, Ogun State, this week.

However, he said the company had been quarantined in accordance with health safety standard.

The commissioner said the state had epidemiologists and infectious disease consultants already handling the situation with support from the Lagos and Federal governments.

She said efforts were ongoing to get in touch with people that had contact with the established index case.

SaharaReporters, New York

