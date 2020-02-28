JUST IN: Simulation Exercise To Hold At Lagos Airport After Nigeria Confirms Coronavirus Case

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 28, 2020

 

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria says it is holding an emergency simulation exercise at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

This was disclosed in a statement by FAAN’s General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu, on Friday. 

She said the exercise was an operational requirement of the International Civil Aviation Organisation for aerodromes.

She said, “The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria wishes to inform passengers, airlines and the general public that the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, is presently holding an emergency simulation exercise.

“The exercise, which is an operational requirement of the International Civil Aviation Organisation for aerodrome, is aimed at ascertaining the level of preparedness of the airport in real life emergency situations.

“Consequently, the Authority will like to appeal to the public, especially those residing around the airport not to entertain any fear, as the exercise is only a mock.”

Nigeria confirmed its first case of Voronavirus on Friday. The patient, an Italian, was said to have arrived Nigeria through the Lagos airport on Febrary 25, 2020.

SaharaReporters, New York

