United Kingdom Warns Citizens In Nigeria About Coronavirus

The United Kingdom has issued a warning to citizens in Nigeria following the confirmation of a case of Coronavirus in the country.

An official announcement from Nigeria’s Ministry of Health confirmed that an Italian was tested positive to the virus.

The government said that the man had been kept in isolation while those he came in contact with have are being contacted for test and isolation.

The UK, through the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, warned its citizens of the virus in the country.

It urged British nationals to comply with safety precautions outlined by the Nigerian Government.

“There is an ongoing outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in China, but cases have been confirmed in other countries, including Nigeria.

“The Nigerian authorities has introduced a number of measures to limit the spread of the virus.

“You should comply with any additional screening measures put in place by the authorities.”