UPDATE: Lagos Government Commences Search For Everyone In Contact With Italian Coronavirus Patient

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 28, 2020

The Lagos State Government has said it has launched a search for everyone, who had contact with the Italian diagnosed with the first case of Coronavirus in Lagos.

The move was contained in a statement by Commissioner for Health in the state, Prof Akin Abayomi.

Abayomi expressed fear that the virus may be more dangerous in people, who had contact with the Italian. 

He said, “We will use all resources made available by the state and federal governments to respond to this case.

“We are working to identify all contacts of the patient since he arrived in Nigeria.

“Please, be reminded that most people who become infected may experience only a mild illness and recover easily, but it can be more severe in others, particularly elderly persons with other underlying chronic illnesses.

“Citizens must not abuse social media and indulge in spreading misinformation that causes fear and panic. 
"The Lagos State Ministry of Health in collaboration with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control will continue to provide updates and initiate all measures required to prevent the spread of the outbreak in Lagos.”
 

