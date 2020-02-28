We Might Need Additional Funds For Rerun —INEC

He was reacting to enquiries on how court judgments had affected the budget and finances of INEC.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 28, 2020

The Independent National Electoral Commission has said it may require additional funds for rerun of elections cancelled by the court. 

INEC Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, said this in an interview with PUNCH. 

Osaze-Uzzi said, “Litigation is the constitutionally recognised way of resolving electoral disputes and is the dispute resolution mechanism recognised by the constitution and our laws.

“Access to justice through the courts is an essential part and cornerstone of every democracy and it is in recognition of this that funds are appropriated for this purpose for the commission, which is statutorily a necessary respondent in all election petitions.

“We do have in our budget, provision for bye elections. But if we exceed this, we may ask for additional funds as and when the need arises to fulfil our constitutional mandate. We haven’t reached that stage yet.”

