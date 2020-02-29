Coronavirus Patient Moved To Upgraded Facility By Lagos Government

The Italian detected to have contracted the deadly Coronavirus in Nigeria was on Saturday moved to an upgraded isolation and treatment facility by the Lagos State Government.

This came after the Italian complained about the poor state of the facility he was earlier placed in, which made him attempt to abscond from the centre.

Announcing the latest development, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, said the Italian was currently receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease facility at the Mainland Hospital in the Yaba area of the city.

He said, "We were renovating part of the facilities, so we kept him in a single isolation room for his privacy but we've subsequently moved him to one of our completed wards recently renovated with the full complement of facilities.

“He is there now and he is comfortable.

“As of this morning, his condition has improved, he hasn’t developed any new symptoms but he still got a mild fever and we would be running tests to see what the situation is with the virus in his body.

“As soon as we get a negative screening, then we will keep him for another two or three days and repeat the test to make sure there are no more virus particles in his saliva and that means he will not be contagious again, then we will release him back into the community.”