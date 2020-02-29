Coronavirus: Persons Who Had Contact With Italian Patient Identified





Nigerians, who had direct contact with the Italian diagnosed with Coronavirus in Lagos and Ogun states have been identified.

This was disclosed by Lafarge Africa Plc on Friday.

The Italian had visited the cement company after his entry into the country last Monday.

SaharaReporters had exclusively reported that he was diagnosed of the disease in Ogun State before being rushed to Lagos where he was kept in Isolation.

SaharaReporters had also reported that the Italian made contact with many people within and outside the cement factory and at the hospital where he was rushed to for initial treatment.

In a statement on Friday, Lafarge Director of Communications, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, said that the individuals concerned works for a vendor that provides services to Lafarge Africa Plc in Ogun State.

She said, “We have immediately identified the persons who had direct contact with the concerned individual. We have equally initiated isolation, quarantine and disinfection protocol.

“We thank the exemplary leadership of the Federal Ministry of Health, Ogun and Lagos State governments for swiftly providing response and testing facilities and we are working in full cooperation with all local authorities."

