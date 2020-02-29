Italian Infected With Coronavirus Attempts Absconding From Isolation Centre Over Poor Facility

The man was disappointed at the ill-equipped facility and poor treatment he is being given, sources told SaharaReporters.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 29, 2020

Mainland Hospital, Yaba (aka Infectious Disease Hospital), where the Italian coronavirus patient is being quarantined Google

There was mild drama at the Coronavirus Lagos Isolation Centre as the Italian man infected with the virus attempted to run away from the center.

The man was disappointed at the ill-equipped facility and poor treatment he is being given, sources told SaharaReporters.

The Italian also complained of not being fed well and not receiving proper medical attention, all of which culminated in his decision to abscond from the center.

"Where they kept him is a very uncomfortable place. 

"They put him in just a room with no power supply, the room is not air-conditioned, mosquitoes are biting him and they are not feeding him," sources said.

His attempt to abscond from the isolation centre was, however, not successful as personnel around the facility was able to stop him.

The Italian is the only confirmed case of the virus in Nigeria after he flew into the country on Monday, February 24.

SaharaReporters had exclusively reported that he was diagnosed of the disease in Ogun State before he was rushed to Lagos where he was kept in Isolation.

SaharaReporters had also reported that the Italian made contact with many people within and outside the cement factory and at the hospital where he was rushed to for initial treatment.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Simulation Exercise To Hold At Lagos Airport After Nigeria Confirms Coronavirus Case
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Italian Coronavirus Patient Had Contact With Several Persons In Ogun State Before Being Moved To Lagos Hospital
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Government Shuts Down Lafarge In Ogun State, Arrests Man Who Drove Italian Infected With Coronavirus To Lagos After SaharaReporters Story
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH United Kingdom Warns Citizens In Nigeria About Coronavirus
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH EXPOSED: Italian Who Brought Coronavirus To Lagos Visited Ogun State
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Persons Who Had Contact With Italian Patient Identified
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Simulation Exercise To Hold At Lagos Airport After Nigeria Confirms Coronavirus Case
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Italian Coronavirus Patient Had Contact With Several Persons In Ogun State Before Being Moved To Lagos Hospital
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Government Shuts Down Lafarge In Ogun State, Arrests Man Who Drove Italian Infected With Coronavirus To Lagos After SaharaReporters Story
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption How Saraki Allegedly Diverted N100m Monthly For Eight Years
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH United Kingdom Warns Citizens In Nigeria About Coronavirus
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH EXPOSED: Italian Who Brought Coronavirus To Lagos Visited Ogun State
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Popular Businessman In Ondo
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Persons Who Had Contact With Italian Patient Identified
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Malami Orders Police To Unseal Peace Corps Headquarters
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics How Presidential Amnesty Coordinator, Charles Dokubo, Was Sacked While In London
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Mongolia President Quarantined After Visit To China
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Entertainment Car Theft: Court Grants Musician, Iyanya, N20m Bail
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad