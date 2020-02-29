Malami Orders Police To Unseal Peace Corps Headquarters

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 29, 2020



In a move to end the ongoing tussle between the Nigerian military and Peace Corps of Nigeria, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has ordered that the office be unsealed with immediate effect.

A letter of instruction was sent to the Police Headquarters, Abuja, from the office of the AGF on Friday afternoon.

A source at the Force Headquarters on Friday evening hinted said that the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammad Adamu, would comply with the instruction. 

The Headquarters of Peace Corps located in the Jabi area of Abuja, was sealed off by the former IGP, Ibrahim Idris, the same day it was inaugurated on February 28, 2017.

Justice Gabriel Kolawole in a landmark judgment delivered on November 9, 2017, upheld the legality of PCN and declared the action of the police as illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.

Consequently, the court ordered the security agency to unseal the headquarters and went further to award damages to the tune of N11.5m against the police. 

Almost three years after, the court order is yet to be obeyed.

The House of Representatives had also in a unanimous resolution in 2018 after summoning IGP Idris in an investigative hearing, ordered that Peace Corps office be unsealed while condemning the incessant harassment of members and officers of the corps but the police refused to do so.

SaharaReporters, New York

