Nigerian Army Debunks Report Of Attack On Maimalari Barracks By Terrorists





The Nigerian Army has debunked media reports and a video circulating on the social media insinuating that Boko Haram terrorists disguised as United Nations employees attacked Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri, Borno State.

In a statement on Saturday by Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, the reports were described as a lie.

He added that the intention of the purveyors of the fake news was to cause panic and unnecessary apprehension.

He urged members of the public to disregard the reports, noting that there was no security threat around Maimalari Barracks and or Maiduguri township.

The statement reads, "To give effect to the wicked lies, pictures of a training session between United Nations Department of Safety and Security Training Drill and selected personnel of Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE were attached to reinforce the mischievous fake news intended to cause panic and unnecessary apprehension.

"The public are again sensitised to develop the culture of interrogating/verifying information seen on various media platforms to ascertain the genuineness/veracity of the information for the collective interest of the public."

