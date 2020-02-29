Ondo Government To Convey Emergency Meeting Over Coronavirus



The Ondo State Government has called for an emergency meeting of health officials with a view to putting facilities on the ground to immediately respond in case of an outbreak in the state.

Also, the state government has been advised to carry out routine checks on Chinese workers across Ondo.

In a statement, Commissioner for Health in the state, Wahab Adegbenro, said the move was to prevent the spread of the virus to Ondo after an Italian brought in the disease into Nigeria earlier in the week.

The statement reads, "Following the outbreak of Coronavirus in Lagos, which is few hours drive from Ondo State, it has become imperative to sensitise the public on the looming danger, which is threatening the entire human existence.

"The state government has swung into action by calling an emergency multi-sectoral stakeholders meeting to quickly map out action points and necessary precautions to be taken to prevent the outbreak in the state.

"We appeal to residents not to panic but take certain actions which could help in the situation like maintaining hygienic environment, constant hand washing, refraining from being in crowded gatherings and reporting any case of fever and flu to the nearest hospital and avoiding self medication."

