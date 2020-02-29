President Buhari Keeps Mum Over Coronavirus Outbreak In Nigeria







More than 24 hours after Nigeria's Ministry of Health announced the first confirmed case of Coronavirus in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to speak on the issue.

The virus, which was first identified in Wuhan, China, has spread globally, affecting more than 80,000 people in nearly 50 countries.

A yet-to-be identified Italian, who arrived in Nigeria on Febuary 24 aboard a Turkish Airline flight, brought the virus into the country.

Buhari, known to hurriedly sympathise with foreign nations during tragic occasions, is yet to address Nigerians on the discovery of the virus in the country and disclose what his administration was doing to contain the spread of the disease.

