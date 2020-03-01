BREAKING: Catholic Bishops, Parishioners Protest Killing Of Nigerians In Abuja

The march, which kicked off from the National Ecumenical Center, has a large number of Catholic Bishops among participants. Carrying different placards, the protesters are demanding for a better and safer society.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 01, 2020

 

Dozens of Catholic faithful are currently marching on the streets of Abuja against the rising wave of insecurity and killings in Nigeria.

The march, which kicked off from the National Ecumenical Center, has a large number of Catholic Bishops among participants. 

Carrying different placards, the protesters are demanding for a better and safer society. 

President of Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, Rev Augustine Akubeze, slammed the Nigerian Government for not doing enough to bring those behind these crimes to book. 

He said, "May we once again remind all the arms of government in Nigeria and all whose responsibility it is to protect Nigerians that without security there can be no peace."
 

