Coronavirus: Nigerian Government To Sanction Pharmacies, Stores Selling Hand Sanitisers, Face Masks At Inflated Rates

The commission added that it would prosecute owners of stores and pharmacies found to be engaging in such act.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 01, 2020

Google

Following a report by SaharaReporters detailing how prices of hand sanitisers and face masks had been significantly increased by some pharmacies and supermarkets in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, the Federal Competition Consumer Protection Commission has said that it would sanction anyone found to be in the practice.

In a statement on Sunday by Chief Executive of FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera, the agency said the manipulation of prices of protective gears was a gross violation of the law and would not be tolerated.

The commission added that it would prosecute owners of stores and pharmacies found to be engaging in such act.  See Also PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Abuja Residents Scramble For Face Mask, Hand Sanitisers As Pharmacies Inflate Prices 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

The statement reads, “This unusual and inordinate practice of unreasonably increasing the price of these products in an indiscriminate manner on account of the national public health concern (Coronavirus) violates both moral codes and extant laws.

“Abusing citizens’ sensitivity, apprehension, anxiety and vulnerability especially during emergencies that could adversely affect national security is a violation of law.”

Recall that SaharaReporters had on Friday reported how Abuja residents scrambled for nose masks and hand sanitisers, leading to a significant increase in prices and eventually scarcity of the products.

In some stores and pharmacies visited, one face mask now sell for N500 instead of N100.

Also, hand sanitisers now sell for N1,500 and N3000 for smaller and bigger sizes respectively.

A pharmacist, who spoke to our correspondent, said there was an increase in demand for those items following the confirmation of an Italian citizen infected with the virus in Lagos.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Simulation Exercise To Hold At Lagos Airport After Nigeria Confirms Coronavirus Case
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus Patient Moved To Upgraded Facility By Lagos Government
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Government Shuts Down Lafarge In Ogun State, Arrests Man Who Drove Italian Infected With Coronavirus To Lagos After SaharaReporters Story
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Lagos, Ogun Governments Identify 100 More Persons Who Contacted Italian Patient
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Persons Who Had Contact With Italian Patient Identified
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: WHO Yet To Sanction Travel, Trade Ban For Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Journalism DSS Launches Manhunt For Journalist Over Report On Abba Kyari, National Security Adviser, Monguno
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics How Presidential Amnesty Coordinator, Charles Dokubo, Was Sacked While In London
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Simulation Exercise To Hold At Lagos Airport After Nigeria Confirms Coronavirus Case
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus Patient Moved To Upgraded Facility By Lagos Government
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Claims Buhari Ordered Arrest, Unlawful Detention Of Businessman Who Bought SIM Card Previously Used By Daughter, Hanan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Malami Orders Police To Unseal Peace Corps Headquarters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Government Shuts Down Lafarge In Ogun State, Arrests Man Who Drove Italian Infected With Coronavirus To Lagos After SaharaReporters Story
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Lagos, Ogun Governments Identify 100 More Persons Who Contacted Italian Patient
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Debunks Report Of Attack On Maimalari Barracks By Terrorists
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Persons Who Had Contact With Italian Patient Identified
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: WHO Yet To Sanction Travel, Trade Ban For Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Forum Calls For Restructuring Of Nigeria To Avoid War
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad