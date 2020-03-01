Coronavirus: WHO Yet To Sanction Travel, Trade Ban For Nigeria

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control has said that the World Health Organisation was yet to recommend travel or trade ban as measures against Coronavirus detection in the country.

The agency said this in its fourth public health advisory to Nigerians.

“This advisory will be updated frequently to reflect new information and research emerging on the disease and its impact on populations.

“On February 28, 2020, the Federal Ministry of Health announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Nigeria. The index case is an Italian businessman who arrived Nigeria from Milan, Italy.

"The case was confirmed at the Virology Laboratory of Lagos University Teaching Hospital on the 27th of February 2020. This laboratory is part of the network of laboratories supported by the NCDC.

“Prior to laboratory confirmation, the patient had travelled to Ogun State for a business meeting. The index case is clinically stable, with mild symptoms, and is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos,” said Director-General of NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu.

He added that a National Rapid Response Team had been deployed to support Lagos and Ogun governments with contact tracing and required response activities.

“Currently, there are four laboratories in NCDC’s molecular laboratory network, with the capacity to test for COVID-19 in Nigeria. These laboratories are sufficiently equipped with reagents and supplies for testing.

“NCDC is in contact with all states to increase the index of suspicion to ensure cases are detected early.” he said.

Speaking further, he said the FMoH had also intensified surveillance at points of entry in Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt and FCT, particularly for returning travellers with travel history to countries with ongoing transmission.

“Presently, World Health Organisation does not recommend any travel or trade restriction based on the current information available.

“An intensive communications campaign has begun to provide regular updates and accurate information to Nigerians on protecting themselves,” he added.

He called on Nigerians to avoid self-medication, while stating that travellers to China and other affected countries are strongly advised to postpone all non-essential travel to countries with ongoing local transmission until the outbreak was contained.