Internally Displaced Persons In Adamawa Reject NEMA's Food Supply, To Embark On Hunger Strike

The IDPs said they were short-changed in the latest supply after it came after four months of neglect. The latest move by NEMA was in reaction to a story by SaharaReporters on Wednesday revealing how displaced persons were protesting the lack of food and water at the camp.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 01, 2020

 

Internally displaced persons at the Fufore Camp in Adamawa State have rejected food supplied by the National Emergency Management Agency.

Leader of the displaced persons, Umar Bakura, informed our correspondent that they had resolved to embark on hunger strike to register their grievances.  See Also Food Displaced Persons Protest Over Lack Of Food, Water In Adamawa 0 Comments 3 Days Ago

He said, “We cannot accept the rice because previously we were allocated four bags per household but now they supplied one bag per household.

“Worst still, the rice looked expired and spoilt. This is not acceptable to us, so we asked them to return it to wherever they brought it from.

“As a matter of fact, we want to use this opportunity to call on the governor of Borno, Babagana Zulum, to evacuate us back home.”

Operational Officer of NEMA, Anuhu Midala, confirmed the shortfall in supply, adding that they had forwarded complaints to Abuja over the issue. 

 

