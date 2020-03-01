JUST IN: DSS Lays Siege To Premium Times Office, Attempts To Arrest Editor-In-Chief

Personnel of the Department of State Services are currently laying siege to the office of Premium Times, an online newspaper, in Abuja.

Officials of the agency also took strategic positions around the home of the newspaper’s Editor-in-Chief, Mr Muskilu Mojeed, on Sunday morning in an attempt to arrest him.

Two men wearing mufti in fact went to Mojeed’s house on Sunday morning and told Haulat, his wife, that they had a message for her husband.

They tried to pressure her to open the gate to the house to receive their message for her husband but the woman insisted on having the ‘message’ passed through the small opening on the gate, according to ICIR.

After trying effortlessly to have the woman open the gate, the men turned and left, driving off in a tinted black vehicle.

Recall that the DSS had earlier launched a manhunt for Samuel Ogundipe, an investigative reporter with Premium Times, over a report on the rift between Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, and National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno.

SaharaReporters gathered that the service was angry at the report, which exposed a memo written by Monguno accusing Kyari of undue interference on matters bordering on national security.

The journalist has since gone into hiding following threats from operatives of the agency, who already laid siege to his house.