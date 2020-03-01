One Person Killed During Ijaw Youth Congress Convention In Bayelsa

Reports said crisis started after some youth opposed members of the electoral committee chaired by a lawyer, Bekewei Ajuwa.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 01, 2020

Violence Google

 

The convention of Ijaw Youth Congress turned bloody as one person was killed and others left injured in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The unidentified young man was murdered at the venue of the convention, which was organised to constitute an electoral committee for the forthcoming IYC Worldwide election.

Confirming the incident, a top official of the organisation, who asked not to be named, said, “Apart from the killing, which was caused by activities of some cultists, the convention was concluded and the election committee constituted.

“Some persons felt they were not comfortable with members of the committee and instead of being civil in their grievance, they went violent.

“In IYC, we have warned repeatedly against turning our activities into a theatre of war. We have also warned stakeholders against bringing cultism into our activities.”

