Veteran Nollywood Actor, Pa Kasumu, Is Dead



Veteran Nollywood actor, Kayode Odumosu, popularly known as Pa Kasumu, is dead.

He died on Sunday afternoon after a protracted illness.

Pa Kasumu's death was announced by actress, Foluke Daramola-Salako, on her Instagram page.

She said, “Our model veteran actor, Pa Kasumu Kayode Odumosu, finally takes a bow.

"It is with heavy pain in our hearts that we regret to announce that our #paraafricafoundation model actor, Pa Kasumu, has given up the ghost after a brief illness.

“The news was broken by a close source that stays around the hospital he gave up the ghost.

"We will keep you updated with further information on this.”

