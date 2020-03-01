Veteran Nollywood Actor, Pa Kasumu, Is Dead

He died on Sunday afternoon after a protracted illness.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 01, 2020


Veteran Nollywood actor, Kayode Odumosu, popularly known as Pa Kasumu, is dead.

He died on Sunday afternoon after a protracted illness.

Pa Kasumu's death was announced by actress, Foluke Daramola-Salako, on her Instagram page.

She said, “Our model veteran actor, Pa Kasumu Kayode Odumosu, finally takes a bow. 

"It is with heavy pain in our hearts that we regret to announce that our #paraafricafoundation model actor, Pa Kasumu, has given up the ghost after a brief illness.

“The news was broken by a close source that stays around the hospital he gave up the ghost. 

"We will keep you updated with further information on this.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion #BringingBack: The Songs That Predicted Our Current Situation By Prince Charles Dickson
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Entertainment Basketmouth, 2Face Idibia Set To Star In New Comedy Film Full Of Africa's Biggest Stars
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Entertainment Soldiers Kill Notorious Hippopotamus In Gombe Dam
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Entertainment Serena Williams Gives Birth To A Baby Girl
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Entertainment Keyamo Speaks On The P-Square Feud
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Entertainment Falz Unveils New Album
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Journalism DSS Launches Manhunt For Journalist Over Report On Abba Kyari, National Security Adviser, Monguno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Simulation Exercise To Hold At Lagos Airport After Nigeria Confirms Coronavirus Case
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics I Can Make My Son Chief Of Staff And Nothing Will Happen –Ondo Governor, Akeredolu
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Claims Buhari Ordered Arrest, Unlawful Detention Of Businessman Who Bought SIM Card Previously Used By Daughter, Hanan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How Presidential Amnesty Coordinator, Charles Dokubo, Was Sacked While In London
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Five Foreigners Placed Under Surveillance In Cross River
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Forum Calls For Restructuring Of Nigeria To Avoid War
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: WHO Yet To Sanction Travel, Trade Ban For Nigeria
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Lagos, Ogun Governments Identify 100 More Persons Who Contacted Italian Patient
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Nigerian Government To Sanction Pharmacies, Stores Selling Hand Sanitisers, Face Masks At Inflated Rates
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME NSCDC Personnel Allegedly Rapes Two Underage Girls In Bayelsa
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Group Urges Buhari To Sack Service Chiefs Over Rising Insecurity In Nigeria
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad