Bet Shop Owner Killed While Settling Brawl

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 02, 2020

Sulaiman Olamilekan Bakare, a sports betting agent, has been killed after he was thrown from the top of a building in Lagos on Monday.

Bakare, according to eyewitnesses, was trying to settle a brawl between two of his customers when he was thrown from the balcony of the building.

The eyewitness, who asked not to be named, said that Bakare and a yet to be identified person, were thrown down from the balcony.

“Two people were fighting in front of Bakare’s shop. The shop is on the first floor of the building.

“Bakare went to settle the fight but unknown to him one of the two persons fighting came with some boys, four of them.

“The five boys threw him and the other person down from the balcony and they both landed on their backs, leaving them in critical conditions,” the witness said.

He added that both Bakare and the other victim were rushed to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital where the bet shop agent eventually died.

“He was rushed to Igando General Hospital but because of poor facilities, he was rejected and referred to LUTH.

“He was abandoned for over two hours unattended to before he gave up the ghost.

“We had to rush the second victim to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

“The police have arrested three of the persons involved while two others are on the run,” the eyewitness added.

The three arrested suspects are currently being detained and interrogated at Ayetoro Itele Police Station.

