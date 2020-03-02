BREAKING: Again, Supreme Court Adjourns Ruling On Imo Governorship To March 3 As Ihedioha's Lawyer Begs For Time

The apex court had on January 14, 2020, declared Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress winner of the governorship election in Imo, bringing the reign of Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party to an abrupt end.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 02, 2020

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has adjourned until Tuesday, March 3, 2020 for ruling on the review of Imo State governorship case. 

The apex court had on January 14, 2020, declared Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress winner of the governorship election in Imo, bringing the reign of Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party to an abrupt end.

Counsel to Ihedioha, Kanu Agabi, asked the court on Monday for one day adjournment to enable him look into the process that had just been served.  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Adjourns Review Of Imo Governorship Case To March 2 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

He said he recently received a process from the respondents and needed time to look at the issues raised in the documents.

Counsel to Uzodinma, Demian Dodo, did not oppose the application made by Agabi. 

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Mohammed Tanko, who led a seven-man panel, granted the prayers and adjourned the matter until Tuesday.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics I Can Make My Son Chief Of Staff And Nothing Will Happen –Ondo Governor, Akeredolu
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Adjourns Zamfara APC Review Application Until March 17
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics How Presidential Amnesty Coordinator, Charles Dokubo, Was Sacked While In London
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Forum Calls For Restructuring Of Nigeria To Avoid War
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Claims Buhari Ordered Arrest, Unlawful Detention Of Businessman Who Bought SIM Card Previously Used By Daughter, Hanan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Speaker Of Nigeria’s House Of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Takes 300 Guests To Dubai For Mother’s 90th Birthday On Public Funds
0 Comments
21 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Journalism DSS Launches Manhunt For Journalist Over Report On Abba Kyari, National Security Adviser, Monguno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment Veteran Nollywood Actor, Pa Kasumu, Is Dead
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics I Can Make My Son Chief Of Staff And Nothing Will Happen –Ondo Governor, Akeredolu
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Journalism JUST IN: DSS Lays Siege To Premium Times Office, Attempts To Arrest Editor-In-Chief
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Simulation Exercise To Hold At Lagos Airport After Nigeria Confirms Coronavirus Case
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Adjourns Zamfara APC Review Application Until March 17
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics How Presidential Amnesty Coordinator, Charles Dokubo, Was Sacked While In London
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Forum Calls For Restructuring Of Nigeria To Avoid War
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Journalism DSS Denies Launching Manhunt For Premium Times Journalists Over Report On Kyari, Monguno
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Agriculture Minister Of Agriculture Decries High Cost Of Rice In Nigeria
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Five Foreigners Placed Under Surveillance In Cross River
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Claims Buhari Ordered Arrest, Unlawful Detention Of Businessman Who Bought SIM Card Previously Used By Daughter, Hanan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad