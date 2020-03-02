Doctor, Woman Contracts Coronavirus In Australia

The state government said a 41-year-old woman was tested after her brother returned to Australia from Iran.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 02, 2020

 

Australian Health Officials have confirmed that a male doctor and a woman have contracted Coronavirus, becoming the first case of the disease in the country.

New South Wales Minister of Health, Brad Hazzard, on Monday said the 31-year old doctor had tested positive for Coronavirus, adding that “though it is not clear whom he contracted the virus from”.

The state government said a 41-year-old woman was tested after her brother returned to Australia from Iran, according to Reuters.

While Australia has moved to stop the spread of the virus by restricting entry into the country for some nationalities, Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, suggested that a global pandemic was likely.

