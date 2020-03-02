DSS Denies Launching Manhunt For Premium Times Journalists Over Report On Kyari, Monguno

Despite several attempts by the Department of State Services to hack into the email, iCloud, Twitter, and WhatsApp of investigative journalist, Samuel Ogundipe, which forced him to go into hiding, the agency has denied launching a manhunt for the young man.

An alarm was raised on Sunday on how two men believed to be operatives of the agency attempted to breach the security of the home of Premium Times Editor-in-Chief, Musikilu Mojeed, claiming they had a message to drop for him.

It was gathered that another set of security operatives went to Ogundipe’s house and parked at a side of the road close to a fence overlooking his apartment in an attempt to also arrest him.

The DSS in its characteristic manner of turning facts on its head, denied the two incidents, describing it as "fake news".

Many Nigerians have described the planned arrest and harassment of the journalists by DSS as anti-democratic and an affront on press freedom.

In a statement by Convener of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, the group said the politically-driven trials of dissents and perceived political enemies of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration must stop.

Adeyanju said, “We are absolutely concerned that the authorities will launch a manhunt on a journalist doing his job.

"If this kind of behaviour continues, it’s just going to result in reporters being afraid to ask questions and report on issues of national importance.”