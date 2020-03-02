Man Kills Apprentice Over N500

According to spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, Bala Elkana, the apprentice was stabbed with a bottle, leading to his eventual death.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 02, 2020

 

A man, Kazeem Mustapha, has been arrested by the police in Lagos for killing one Afeez Oluwole, an apprentice, over a misunderstanding of N500.

According to spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, Bala Elkana, the apprentice was stabbed with a bottle, leading to his eventual death.

The victim’s boss, Rafiu Dauda, reported the incident at the Ilupeju Police Station shortly after Oluwole’s death.

Elkana said, “On 25/02/2020 at about 1230hrs, one Rafiu Dauda reported at Elemoro Police Station that his apprentice, Afeez Oluwole, was stabbed on the right chest with broken bottle by one Kazeem Mustapha due to a minor misunderstanding over N500.

“Afeez Oluwole was rushed to Holy Family Hospital where he later died. The corpse was deposited at the mortuary for post-mortem examination. The suspect has been arrested. He will be charged to court soon.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME NSCDC Personnel Allegedly Rapes Two Underage Girls In Bayelsa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Woman 'Tears Up Her Own Uniform' To Get Arrested Nollywood Film-Maker Sent To Jail
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
CRIME Man Stabs Friend’s Five-year-old Son To Death In Adamawa
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Corruption Leaked Audio Exposes Amnesty Boss Dokubo's Plans To 'Steal' N4.88bn
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
CRIME Nigerian Woman Steals Identities Of Over 20 Women In Canada To Commit Large-scale Fraud
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Breaking News EFCC Uncovers $43.4m, N23.2m, £27,800 In Ikoyi Apartment
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Journalism DSS Launches Manhunt For Journalist Over Report On Abba Kyari, National Security Adviser, Monguno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment Veteran Nollywood Actor, Pa Kasumu, Is Dead
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics I Can Make My Son Chief Of Staff And Nothing Will Happen –Ondo Governor, Akeredolu
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Journalism JUST IN: DSS Lays Siege To Premium Times Office, Attempts To Arrest Editor-In-Chief
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Simulation Exercise To Hold At Lagos Airport After Nigeria Confirms Coronavirus Case
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Adjourns Zamfara APC Review Application Until March 17
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics How Presidential Amnesty Coordinator, Charles Dokubo, Was Sacked While In London
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Forum Calls For Restructuring Of Nigeria To Avoid War
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Journalism DSS Denies Launching Manhunt For Premium Times Journalists Over Report On Kyari, Monguno
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Agriculture Minister Of Agriculture Decries High Cost Of Rice In Nigeria
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Five Foreigners Placed Under Surveillance In Cross River
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Claims Buhari Ordered Arrest, Unlawful Detention Of Businessman Who Bought SIM Card Previously Used By Daughter, Hanan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad