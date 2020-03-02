Man Kills Apprentice Over N500

A man, Kazeem Mustapha, has been arrested by the police in Lagos for killing one Afeez Oluwole, an apprentice, over a misunderstanding of N500.

According to spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, Bala Elkana, the apprentice was stabbed with a bottle, leading to his eventual death.

The victim’s boss, Rafiu Dauda, reported the incident at the Ilupeju Police Station shortly after Oluwole’s death.

Elkana said, “On 25/02/2020 at about 1230hrs, one Rafiu Dauda reported at Elemoro Police Station that his apprentice, Afeez Oluwole, was stabbed on the right chest with broken bottle by one Kazeem Mustapha due to a minor misunderstanding over N500.

“Afeez Oluwole was rushed to Holy Family Hospital where he later died. The corpse was deposited at the mortuary for post-mortem examination. The suspect has been arrested. He will be charged to court soon.”