Nigerian Institute Claims Discovery Of Drug For Coronavirus Treatment

This was revealed by Nigeria’s Minister of State for Science and Technology, Mohammed Abdullahi, who said that the discovery had been sent to the Special Committee on the Nigerian Academy of Sciences.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 02, 2020

 

The Bio-Resources Institute of Nigeria said it has come up with a drug for the possible treatment of Coronavirus.

He said, “As part of the ongoing conversation on Coronavirus (COVID-19), the FMSTNG hosted Prof Maurice Iwu, who intimated us of his drug discovery project with a potential as a treatment agent for COVID-19.

“FMSTNG referred the discovery to its special committee set up to asses such claims.

“President of Nigerian Academy of Sciences will chair the special committee to verify these claims.”

The first case of Coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria was announced on Friday by the Ministry of Health.

The Italian, who brought in the virus to the country, has since been placed under strict observation in Lagos while all those that had contact with him have been quarantined. 

 

SaharaReporters, New York

