Pastor In Police Custody Over Disappearance Of 29-year-old Man

The police have arrested an acclaimed pastor over the disappearance of one Olatunfe Anthony Oluwafemi.

According to the Lagos State Police Command, the pastor, Ejiro Olagonla, was the last person, who saw Anthony, adding that the missing person’s belongings were also found in his possession.

Spokesperson for the police in Lagos, Bala Elkana, said the family of Oluwafemi had reported a missing person’s case to the law enforcement agency on December 12, 2019.

He said, “All efforts made by his family members to trace him were unsuccessful.

“The phone of the missing person was electronically analysed by police forensic experts and that led to the arrest of the user of the phone, one Monsurat Gbadegeshin, a 23-year-old female.”

On interrogation, Gbadegeshin said her fiancé, Abiodun Abiola, gave her the phone.

The police arrested Abiola, who also claimed to have bought the phone from one Tolu Olurotimi later arrested.

Bala added, “Tolu Olurotimi said he bought the phone from one Pastor Ejiro Ologonla from Delta State but based in Lagos.

“During questioning, Pastor Olagonla said he was at Oniru Beach for spiritual cleansing on that fateful day when he met Oluwafemi. He stated that while he was at the beach, the missing person who appeared drunk, came in and started chasing people around.

“At a point, he saw him climbing a boat. Later he saw the missing person pulling off his clothes, shoes, dropped his phones and jumped into the sea. He claimed that he informed the security men on guard at the beach and also called a police officer as well as one Princess Arike Oniru on phone to intimate them of the incident.

“He said that he finally picked up the victims clothes, shoes and phone and sold the phone to one Tolu Olurotimi for N1,500.”

The police traced the named persons and brought them in for questioning.

Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, for further investigation.