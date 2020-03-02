Senate Committee Condemns Import Of Substandard Goods Into Nigeria, Vows To Tackle Practice Through SON’s Return To Ports

The Senate Committee on Industries has condemned the importation of substandard products into the country, stating that it was currently working to ensure that Standards Organisation of Nigeria returned to the nation’s seaports to checkmate the menace.

According to the committee, standards regulatory bodies were represented at the ports to check quality of goods before entering such markets, adding that Nigeria cannot be left out of this trend.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Industries, Senator Bayo Osinowo, during an oversight function of SON’s laboratory complex in Ogba, Lagos, said that they will ensure SON performs its statutory role by being present at the ports to monitor standard of products being imported into the country.

He said, “It is unfortunate that SON is not at the port. When we established SON, it was to monitor all standards of products produced and imported into the country.

“When we found out that SON was not at the ports, we decided to address this by looking into it and amending it because there must be an office for them at the ports to carry out their mandate effectively.”

Speaking on the issue, Director-General of SON, Osita Aboloma, said if supported in ways needed by government, the agency will function effectively and meet up with the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

He said, “Positioning SON to be ready to break barriers to trade has been quite tasking and this is why it is required for us to have laboratories to carry out tests of conformity agreed upon by continental bodies.

“Quality assurance is a collective effort because we cannot do it alone. We seek the partnership and cooperation of all Nigerians.”