Ondo Assembly Passes Amotekun Bill Into Law



Lawmakers of Ondo State House of Assembly have passed the bill for the establishment of Amotekun Corps into law.

Recall that the Assembly in February 2018 deliberated on the bill and committed it to the House Committee on Security Matters after scaling through first and second readings.

Shortly after, the Assembly also held a public hearing on February 24 where stakeholders in the state were allowed to make inputs on the bill before it became law.

During the public hearing held at Babafunke Ajasin Auditorium in Akure, the state capital, the Department of State Services, and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps asked to be included in the operations of the regional security outfit.

Speaking on the recommendations of the bill, Chairman, House Committee on Security Matters, Mr Ololade Begudu, said that the security agency will have a board to be administered by a head appointed by the governor.

Speaker of the House of Assembly, Bamidele Oleyelogun, who described the passage of the bill into law as a welcomed development, said the corps will be a community policing body to complement the work of other security agencies in the state.

Mr Oleyelogun however, added that the bill if assented to by the governor, will reduce all forms of crime in the state.

