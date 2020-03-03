SSANU Threatens Strike Action Over Non-implementation Of New Minimum Wage

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities has threatened to embark on an industrial action over the non-implementation of the new minimum wage to its members.

SSANU in a statement said that while workers in other sectors were beginning to enjoy the new minimum wage, its members were yet to benefit from it.

In the statement signed by SSANU National Public Relations Officer, Mr Salaam Abdussobur, the association condemned the act of the Federal Government, saying the implementation should begin at the same time after the conclusion of negotiation.

“We note that the negotiations over the National Minimum Wage was quite protracted and spanning over a period of two years.

“With the conclusion of the negotiations, it was assumed that the implementation would be seamless and require no further agitations to ensure it is equalised across all the sectors of employees.

“Unfortunately however, months after the agreements were concluded and dusted, it seems the workers in the university system have been forgotten in the scheme of things.

“While workers in other sectors have started enjoying the increment in salaries, the university system has not.

“Sadly, prices of goods and services immediately shot up as soon as the minimum wage was implemented in those sectors, and with the university sector still operating on the old minimum wage, thereby causing financial hardships and difficulties for our members.

“We have been patient enough and have shown great understanding with the government on many of its policies.

“With the situation of things, it is becoming clearer to us that except an industrial action is undertaken, the new national minimum wage may never be implemented in the university system.

“We hereby sound a note of warning to ensure the immediate payment of the minimum wage in order to guarantee industrial peace in the university system,” the statement reads.