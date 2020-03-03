SSANU Threatens Strike Action Over Non-implementation Of New Minimum Wage

SSANU in a statement said that while workers in other sectors were beginning to enjoy the new minimum wage, its members were yet to benefit from it.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 03, 2020

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities has threatened to embark on an industrial action over the non-implementation of the new minimum wage to its members.

SSANU in a statement said that while workers in other sectors were beginning to enjoy the new minimum wage, its members were yet to benefit from it.

In the statement signed by SSANU National Public Relations Officer, Mr Salaam Abdussobur, the association condemned the act of the Federal Government, saying the implementation should begin at the same time after the conclusion of negotiation.

“We note that the negotiations over the National Minimum Wage was quite protracted and spanning over a period of two years.

“With the conclusion of the negotiations, it was assumed that the implementation would be seamless and require no further agitations to ensure it is equalised across all the sectors of employees.

“Unfortunately however, months after the agreements were concluded and dusted, it seems the workers in the university system have been forgotten in the scheme of things.

“While workers in other sectors have started enjoying the increment in salaries, the university system has not.

“Sadly, prices of goods and services immediately shot up as soon as the minimum wage was implemented in those sectors, and with the university sector still operating on the old minimum wage, thereby causing financial hardships and difficulties for our members.

“We have been patient enough and have shown great understanding with the government on many of its policies.

“With the situation of things, it is becoming clearer to us that except an industrial action is undertaken, the new national minimum wage may never be implemented in the university system.

“We hereby sound a note of warning to ensure the immediate payment of the minimum wage in order to guarantee industrial peace in the university system,” the statement reads.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News Governor Uduaghan Orders Deportation Of Trainees For Talking To SaharaReporters
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Okey Ndibe Let Pensioners Eat Sand By Okey Ndibe
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nurses Shut Down Ondo Hospital In Protest Over Unpaid Salaries
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Breaking News Nigeria Labor Congress Orders Buhari To Reverse Pump Price In 3 Days Or Face Indefinite Strike
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Bayelsa State Workers Suspend Strike As Government To Pay 50 Percent Of Salaries Of One Month
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Human Rights CDHR Protest To Condemn The Ban Of Street Trading In Lagos
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Entertainment Veteran Nollywood Actor, Pa Kasumu, Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Institute Claims Discovery Of Drug For Coronavirus Treatment
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Journalism JUST IN: DSS Lays Siege To Premium Times Office, Attempts To Arrest Editor-In-Chief
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Bet Shop Owner Killed While Settling Brawl
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Journalism DSS Launches Manhunt For Journalist Over Report On Abba Kyari, National Security Adviser, Monguno
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Nigerians Attack Buhari’s Spokesperson, Garba Shehu, For Bragging About ‘822’ Citizens Killed Daily By Malaria
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
EFCC Press Release N37m Fraud: EFCC Uncovers Criminal Syndicate Of Bankers Stealing Depositors’ Funds
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Nigerian Government Yet To Find 155 Passengers On Plane With Infected Italian
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Saudi Arabia Records First Coronavirus Case
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News UN Predicts Warmer Months For Many Countries
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Senegal, Tunisia Confirm Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Kwara Government, Saraki Return To Court As Peace Talk Stalls
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad