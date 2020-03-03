UN Predicts Warmer Months For Many Countries

The World Meteorological Organisation said that the increase in warm temperature is happening without the presence of an El Niño event to drive warming.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 03, 2020

 

The United Nations weather agency has predicted warmer months ahead for many parts of the planet.

El Niño occurs due to fluctuations in the temperature of the ocean and atmosphere, causing warm (hot/heat) in the atmosphere.

WMO reported a 60 per cent chance of ongoing ENSO-neutral conditions through May, with prospects for an El Niño or La Niña at 35 per cent and five per cent, respectively.

Above-average sea surface temperatures are likely across sizeable portions of the planet, with above-normal land temperature expected, particularly at tropical latitudes.

“Even ENSO neutral months are warmer than in the past, as air and sea surface temperatures and ocean heat have increased due to climate change. 

"With more than 90 per cent of the energy trapped by greenhouse gases going into the ocean, ocean heat content is at record levels,” said WMO Secretary-General, Petteri Taalas.

“Thus, 2016 was the warmest year on record as a result of a combination of a strong El Niño and human-induced global warming. 2019 was the second warmest year on record, even though there was no strong El Niño.

“We just had the warmest January on record. The signal from human-induced climate change is now as powerful as that from a major natural force of nature,” the weather agency chief added.

