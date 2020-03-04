Basketball Africa League Postponed Over Coronavirus Outbreak In Senegal

The league, which was supposed to kick off this month, will now be played at a later date.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 04, 2020

 

The start date of the Basketball Africa League has been postponed due to the discovery of Coronavirus in host country, Senegal. 

The league, which was supposed to kick off this month, will now be played at a later date. 

Nigerian club, Rivers Hoopers, is one of 12 teams affected by the decision.

“Following the recommendation of the Senegalese Government regarding the escalating health concerns related to the Coronavirus, the BAL’s inaugural season will be postponed,” President of BAL, Amadou Gallo Fall, said in a statement.

“I am disappointed we are not able to tip off this historic league as scheduled but look forward to the highly-anticipated launch of the BAL at a later date,” he added. 

BAL is the first competition the NBA will be organising outside North America. 

The competition is also sponsored by the Federation of International Basketball Associations.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Nigerian Government Yet To Find 155 Passengers On Plane With Infected Italian
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Nigeria Signs $18.2m Deal With Japan
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria Has One Doctor To 2,753 Patients —Health Ministry
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Health Officials Screen Workers, Visitors At Aso Villa
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Reps May Shut National Assembly For Two Weeks Over Coronavirus Fears
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Institute Claims Discovery Of Drug For Coronavirus Treatment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal UPDATE: Supreme Court Judge Disagrees With Colleagues, Declares Ihedioha Governor Of Imo
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Supreme Court Upholds Verdict On Imo Election, Affirms Hope Uzodinma As Governor
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Discovers Coffin In Home Of Suspected Fraudsters
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Boko Haram JUST IN: Boko Haram, Army In Gun Battle At Dambao
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Nigerian Government Yet To Find 155 Passengers On Plane With Infected Italian
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Nigeria Signs $18.2m Deal With Japan
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria: The God That Failed In Africa By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Travel ICPC Arrests Two Sri-Lankans With Malaysian Passports At Abuja Airport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Magu Gets FBI's Award For Fighting Internet Fraud
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Entertainment Veteran Nollywood Actor, Pa Kasumu, Is Dead
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion “E ku Corona O” By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Hands Over Recovered N263m To Kwara Government
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad