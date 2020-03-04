Basketball Africa League Postponed Over Coronavirus Outbreak In Senegal

The start date of the Basketball Africa League has been postponed due to the discovery of Coronavirus in host country, Senegal.

The league, which was supposed to kick off this month, will now be played at a later date.

Nigerian club, Rivers Hoopers, is one of 12 teams affected by the decision.

“Following the recommendation of the Senegalese Government regarding the escalating health concerns related to the Coronavirus, the BAL’s inaugural season will be postponed,” President of BAL, Amadou Gallo Fall, said in a statement.

“I am disappointed we are not able to tip off this historic league as scheduled but look forward to the highly-anticipated launch of the BAL at a later date,” he added.

BAL is the first competition the NBA will be organising outside North America.

The competition is also sponsored by the Federation of International Basketball Associations.